Beazley strengthens underwriting ahead of recession

A surge in claims and more challenging investment market conditions pushed Beazley (BEZ) into a pre-tax loss during the first half of the year. Management has estimated that pandemic-related losses will amount to $170m (£155m) net of reinsurance, although there was still uncertainty around how Covid-19 will impact liability lines of business. As part of its recession planning activities, the group has been re-underwriting “the more recession prone” speciality and cyber & executive risk lines of business to reduce the potential impact of future claims.

