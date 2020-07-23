MenuSearch

Join us now

Sage still looking a wise bet

Tips of the Week 

Sage still looking a wise bet

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Tips of the Week

  1. Royal Mail: return to sender

  2. Redrow's discount looks too harsh

  3. Elementis in need of a makeover

Most read today

  1. The Trader 

    Synairgen shows how to play soaring prices

  2. Directors Deals 

    Boohoo directors buy in after supply chain allegations

  3. Company News 

    Petropavlovsk gold production way up

  4. The Big Theme 

    Can investment trusts survive the UK dividend drought?

  5. Stock Screens 

    Seven cheap small cap growth plays

More on Tips of the Week

Tips of the Week 

Royal Mail: return to sender

Frustrated by trade-union resistance, the courier group has been slow to adapt to the new postal landscape and its turnaround prospects look poor

Royal Mail: return to sender
SELL

Tips of the Week 

Redrow's discount looks too harsh

Redrow's discount looks too harsh
BUY

Tips of the Week 

Elementis in need of a makeover

Elementis in need of a makeover
SELL

Tips of the Week 

GlaxoSmithKline continues to shine

GlaxoSmithKline continues to shine
BUY

Tips of the Week 

Invest in cybersecurity with Avast

Invest in cybersecurity with Avast
BUY

More from Shares

Half Year Results 

Bodycote accelerates turnaround in tough markets

The damage done to the aerospace industry is expected to take time to work its way through the supply chain

Bodycote accelerates turnaround in tough markets

Half Year Results 

Beazley strengthens underwriting ahead of recession

Beazley strengthens underwriting ahead of recession

This week's articles 

This week's articles 24 July 2020

This week's articles 24 July 2020

In depth 

Education's transformation

Education's transformation

Podcasts 

Investment Hour: Coronavirus update

Investment Hour: Coronavirus update

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now