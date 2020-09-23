Social housing Reits: is the income risk-free?

Real estate investment trusts (Reit) that have continued to pay dividends throughout the pandemic are a rarity. Social housing Reits Civitas Social Housing (CSH) and Triple Point (SOHO) are among them, as rent collection rates have continued undisturbed, unlike those of landlords in the retail and office sectors.
To continue reading, subscribe today
and enjoy unlimited access to the following:
- Tips of the Week
- Funds coverage
- Weekly features on big investment themes
- Trading ideas
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Economic analysis