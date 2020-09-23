MenuSearch

Join us now

Company News 

Social housing Reits: is the income risk-free?

Social housing Reits: is the income risk-free?

By Emma Powell

Real estate investment trusts (Reit) that have continued to pay dividends throughout the pandemic are a rarity. Social housing Reits Civitas Social Housing (CSH) and Triple Point (SOHO) are among them, as rent collection rates have continued undisturbed, unlike those of landlords in the retail and office sectors.

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Company News

  1. Subscription wars: Big Tech ups the ante

  2. Investment trust IPOs pick up

  3. Beazley doubles claims estimate

Most read today

  1. Simon Thompson 

    Capital investments worth backing

  2. Simon Thompson 

    Business booming at LoopUp

  3. Managing Your Money 

    NS&I saving rates slashed

  4. Company News 

    Investment trust IPOs pick up

  5. The Big Theme 

    Looking beyond the FAANGs

More on Company News

Company News 

Subscription wars: Big Tech ups the ante

As Apple enters the fitness space and Amazon pushes into podcasts, the heft of technology giants is threatening to undo the progress of smaller incumbents

Subscription wars: Big Tech ups the ante

Company News 

Investment trust IPOs pick up

Investment trust IPOs pick up

Company News 

Beazley doubles claims estimate

Beazley doubles claims estimate

Company News 

Wheaton Precious Metals looks to bring its shine to London

Wheaton Precious Metals looks to bring its shine to London

Company News 

HSBC falls in with bad company - again

HSBC falls in with bad company - again

More from Shares

Directors Deals 

IG Group exec makes his own spread-bet

Chief product officer Matthew Brief has netted a handy profit from an unusual trade

IG Group exec makes his own spread-bet

Company News 

Subscription wars: Big Tech ups the ante

Subscription wars: Big Tech ups the ante

Full Year Results 

PZ Cussons lowers dividend after mixed results

PZ Cussons lowers dividend after mixed results
BUY

Directors Deals 

Network International directors pile in

Network International directors pile in

Company News 

Investment trust IPOs pick up

Investment trust IPOs pick up

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now