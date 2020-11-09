MenuSearch

Join us now

Kosmos Energy changes mind on Greater Tortue

Company News 

Kosmos Energy changes mind on Greater Tortue

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Kosmos Energy Ltd.

  1. Kosmos earnings tumble further

  2. Kosmos chooses debt and dividends

  3. Kosmos highs indicate time to go

Most read today

  1. Company News 

    Should investors worry about National Grid ‘breakup’ threat?

  2. Asset Allocation 

    Bitcoin: Chasing a Millennial pot of gold?

  3. Property 

    Is there value in housebuilder shares?

  4. The Trader 

    Updated Market Outlook: Vaccine news boosts markets, Biden declared president-elect, stocks rally, National Grid, G4S & more

  5. Funds News 

    Can Scottish Mortgage's stellar run continue?

More on Kosmos Energy Ltd.

Results 

Kosmos earnings tumble further

Production decrease and oil price crash see Kosmos' net losses widen

Kosmos earnings tumble further
SELL

Tip Updates 

Kosmos chooses debt and dividends

Kosmos chooses debt and dividends
SELL

Tips of the Week 

Kosmos highs indicate time to go

Kosmos highs indicate time to go
SELL

Company News 

Kosmos tallies up exploration wins

Kosmos tallies up exploration wins

Company News 

Kosmos record stays at 100 per cent

Kosmos record stays at 100 per cent

More on Company News

Company News 

Should investors worry about National Grid ‘breakup’ threat?

The government and regulator Ofgem are considering whether National Grid’s role in balancing the UK’s supply and demand of electricity should be transferred to an independent body

Should investors worry about National Grid ‘breakup’ threat?

Company News 

Big pharma stymied by slump in non-Covid-19 treatments

Big pharma stymied by slump in non-Covid-19 treatments

Company News 

Gold and oil volatile on US election uncertainty

Gold and oil volatile on US election uncertainty

Company News 

RSA board set to recommend bid

RSA board set to recommend bid

Company News 

Trainline struggling in lockdown conditions

Trainline struggling in lockdown conditions

More from Shares

Company News 

Should investors worry about National Grid ‘breakup’ threat?

The government and regulator Ofgem are considering whether National Grid’s role in balancing the UK’s supply and demand of electricity should be transferred to an independent body

Should investors worry about National Grid ‘breakup’ threat?

Property 

Is there value in housebuilder shares?

Is there value in housebuilder shares?

US Election 2020 

US election: Election called for Joe Biden

US election: Election called for Joe Biden

Property 

Watkin Jones boosts student housing pipeline despite disruption

Watkin Jones boosts student housing pipeline despite disruption

Funds News 

Can Scottish Mortgage's stellar run continue?

Can Scottish Mortgage's stellar run continue?

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now