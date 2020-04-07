Blue-chips surviving and thriving in the crash

The past three months have seen the FTSE 100 tank 28 per cent. But even during such a savage sell-off, some blue-chip shares have made holders money. These are the stocks that will be leading the charge for my quarterly blue-chip momentum portfolio. These best-performing shares also provide clues about where refuge may be available for those seeking it.

To continue reading, subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access to the following: Tips of the Week

Funds coverage

Weekly features on big investment themes

Trading ideas

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Subscribe