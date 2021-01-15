- Markets look frothy, with some investors chasing stories and ignoring important fundamentals.
- Due diligence is still vital for a big winner approach.
- This week's round-up takes a deep dive into the investment case for nine companies.
Thoughts on frothy markets and a bumper nine company round-up
