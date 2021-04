Governments are starting to go after corporate profits

Online fashion retailers ASOS and Next are discussed in this week's review

Dunelm, Lookers, Saga and Homeserve are also analysed

There’s always something else for investors to worry about. While there have been lots of cheers to governments splashing the cash to revive economies, the question as to who is going to pay for it is gaining attention.

It looks as if companies are going to be asked to pick up a large share of the bill.