Stock markets face uncertainty with positive surprises hard to come by

Companies this week: AB Foods, Rentokil, Taylor Wimpey, Bunzl, Ashtead and Moneysupermarket.com

It feels as if stock markets are hitting quite a bit of resistance right now.

This should not really come as a surprise. Markets and economies have had the kitchen sink thrown at them and even people starting to talk about negative interest rates again is not giving share prices a kick.