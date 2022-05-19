Company earnings pushing on uphill

Investors need to pay attention to business models to pick winners

Seek companies set to benefit from evolving markets and good operational management

Rising earnings expectations could be hard to meet as pressures grow on economic growth and consumers appear set increasingly to retrench as personal budgets tighten. Investors need increasingly to look to business models that either rely on faster evolving markets, involve unavoidable spending or where strongly affirmative action has been taken to change operations in a more positive way.

Hiscox (HSX) – Hiscox is a Lloyd’s insurance syndicate specialising in catastrophe, SME commercial and specialist/complex personal lines. The operational and risk profile has been overhauled with low margin but more stable ‘retail’ insurance (more general commercial insurance) expanded at the expense of the riskier, volatile, open-ended but potentially higher margin ‘wholesale’ insurance which embraces the likes of hurricane and flood cover. Hiscox has also recently undertaken a wholesale review of its cover and premiums which has helped push up earnings quality. Upgrades feel unlikely as we enter the Atlantic Hurricane season, the period of greatest potential peril for insurers. Nonetheless, the share may have derated too far, missing how much risk has been reduced.