Over punished quality shares

On the surface, things don’t look good for America: the US CPI inflation print registered another eye-watering 41-year high of 9.1 per cent and raises the spectre of the Federal Reserve having to hike interest rates even more aggressively than the 75 basis points (0.75 per cent) touted for the end of July.

President Biden’s trip to Saudi Arabia in a bid to persuade the kingdom to increase oil production and ease energy prices drew derision from the right-wing media outlets (who fondly recall the energy security under the Trump administration). It also drew condemnation from his own party, many of whom would prefer Biden kept up his pariah rhetoric towards the Saudis following the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.