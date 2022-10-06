Three income shares to weather the bad times

The three prime reasons income investing remains a good strategy

Long-term attributes to look for

Why UK banks are to be avoided in spite of rising interest rates

There’s a difference between insider trading (which typically involves obtaining information unfairly ahead of the rest of the market from a contact inside a company, and is illegal) and knowing smart institutional investors who work within the system and can lend the benefits of their general experience. Our newest contributor to Investors’ Chronicle Alpha has asked to remain anonymous as they still work in the industry, but they’re helping us with some cogent analysis of companies that should be on income investors’ radar - and some companies with tempting yields that ought to be side-stepped.

Our secret institutional buy-side investor, with experience of UK, European and US equity and derivatives markets, runs the rule over three companies for income investing strategies - JN