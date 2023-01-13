Interest income gives UK banks momentum

UK banks boosted by rate rises

Smart strategy reaps rewards for auto services company

The overwhelming theme in this first EPS upgrade momentum screen for 2023 is the apparent optimism for UK banks. NatWest Group (NWG), HSBC (HSBA) and Standard Chartered (STAN) all get full marks on our tests. Recent research output from S&P Global highlighted the boost to earnings for European and UK banks from rising interest rates. Rising rates enable banks to charge customers more for lending, while they are slower to increase the amount they pay in interest to depositors. This causes net interest income - a major component of banks’ profits to rise. Forecasters seem to be shrugging off the risk of asset write downs (i.e., loans to customers going bad) in any forthcoming recession, however. That said, in the case of HSBC and Standard Chartered, their significant Asia business will benefit from China’s reopening after zero-Covid policies, albeit there is still the caveat of geo-political risks that will continue to flare up periodically over Taiwan.

On the mid-cap screen, automotive support services and parts distribution business Inchcape (INCH) has continued to make strides since its acquisition of Latin American focussed auto distributor and car dealer Derco last summer. It passes all of our tests and although any recession would be expected to hit car sales, core activities like Vehicle Lifecycle Services will be resilient. Continued improvements in global supply chains will help, but the ongoing global Semiconductor shortage continues to be a source of uncertainty for the global automotive industry.