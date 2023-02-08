Profit from the decarbonisation megatrend

Stable legislative framework supports growth

High energy costs and water scarcity demand drivers

Patented technology offers material cost savings for clients

Founded in 2012, thiscompany has flown below the radar since its IPO on London’s junior market in November 2021. In fact, the share price is only marginally above the 277p listing price when it raised £12mn, at 277p a share (excludes £8mn of shares sold by selling shareholders). The cash was used to make a couple of smart bolt-on acquisitions and provide working capital to accelerate the expansion of a group that specialises in providing its customers with energy and water efficiency systems.

It's a fast-growing business that has doubled its staff to 144 employees in the past two years, and now operates from offices in London, Leeds, Washington (Sunderland), India, Spain and the Netherlands. It has received the London Stock Exchange's Green Economy Mark, highlighting its green credentials.