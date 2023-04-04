Investment trust discounts could tempt back tech buyers

Tech trusts reappear in our 'top ten' ranking system.

Other growth-style trusts are cheap

The hiking of interest rates proved a major headwind for our Alpha Investment Trust system, but now there are signs inflation is cooling, there is an argument that the trust discounts can be exploited. Although this view has merit, it is still wise to exercise caution.

As Triumph of the Optimists authors Dimson, Marsh and Staunton point out, equities are not a hedge against inflation shocks - share prices are too affected by interest rate rises and margins are hurt by rising costs. Over time, however, the compounded returns of companies have a fine record of outpacing inflation and this dynamic means that when investors have the opportunity of a reasonable entry point to invest in quality companies in structural growth sectors they should consider them seriously.