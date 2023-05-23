Updates to the Alpha quality shares watchlist

Check return on capital and margins are good

Review valuation

Understand the business and watch out for traps

The hiking of interest rates from 2021 has increased firms’ cost of capital and frayed the margins of returns, especially for companies that have also experienced significant input cost inflation. Therefore, in a much more challenging financial environment, companies’ pricing power - the ability to pass costs on to customers - is crucial.

Quality companies exhibit characteristics that make this possible: they provide products or services their customers can’t do without (like components that are essential operating expenses) and they have wide economic ‘moats’ such as patents, brands, distribution channels, high set-up costs to deter newcomers to the industry etc.