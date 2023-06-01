/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
investment portfolios

The best time to rebalance your investment portfolio

Set the right portfolio 'drift' limits to save on charges and maximise returns
The best time to rebalance your investment portfolio
June 1, 2023
  • Set limits for portfolio weights to drift from a strategic asset allocation.
  • The goal is to provide flexibility to minimise dealing costs, run winners and control risk.
  • Stage five of our Twelve Steps of Portfolio Management

With a benchmark strategic asset allocation (SAA) framework decided, the next step for investors is to create a set of rules for rebalancing asset weightings and staying within the portfolio risk budget. 

We aim to keep downside risk to a level where we can be 99 per cent confident daily losses won’t exceed -3.11 per cent and maximise the Sharpe Ratio (rate of return above the risk-free rate per unit of volatility) of our portfolio. This is while minimising the amount of times we must rebalance to save on costs.

To continue reading...
REGISTER FOR FREE TODAY
  • Read 3 articles for free each month
  • Educational articles and topical investment guides
  • In-depth podcast episodes by our writers and industry professionals
  • Interactive live webinars on investment themes that matter
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data