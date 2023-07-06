Which companies are on our latest UK dividends watchlist?

Latest valuation updates to Alpha income watchlist

Cash is back but be sure to track dividend shares for the future

With savings yields higher than they’ve been in years, income investors could be tempted just to park their money in cash and not worry about the risks of investing in the stock market. While holding more cash than usual is sensible right now, leaving the market completely won’t help out-run inflation over time. Real yields (after inflation) are still negative and, while it is true that nominal cash yields are ahead of some shares’ dividend yields, good companies can grow their dividends over time and deliver capital returns.

When diversifying your investment time horizons there is a balance to be struck. Hold cash for liquidity and capital protection plus a short-term nominal yield. Alongside this, building positions in the stock of good companies is a smart play for the future.