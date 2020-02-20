MenuSearch

Subscribe today and save 57%

Investors Chronicle print and digital editions

Economic Indicators 

The disbanded bond vigilantes

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow
The disbanded bond vigilantes

It is often insufficiently appreciated how much has changed in economics since the 1990s. One of the biggest changes is that the bond market vigilantes have long since disbanded.

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Economic Indicators

  1. Next week's economics: 24-28 February

  2. The profits problem

  3. Irrelevant borrowing

Most read today

  1. Today's Market Overview 

    News & Tips: Moneysupermarket.com, Lloyds, BAE Systems & more

  2. In depth 

    Small caps win despite market’s population problem

  3. Simon Thompson 

    Aim-traded shares that hit the target

  4. Today's Market Overview 

    News & Tips: Metro Bank, Moneysupermarket, Gooch & Housego & more

  5. The Big Theme 

    Make sure your portfolio is really diversified

More on Economic Indicators

Economic Indicators 

Next week's economics: 24-28 February

The eurozone economy is set for weak growth but inflation is low, next week's figures could tell us

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Economic Indicators 

The profits problem

US company profits are not doing anything like as well as the stock market would suggest

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Economic Indicators 

Irrelevant borrowing

Government borrowing raises gilt yields only if it increases inflation

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Economic Indicators 

Next week's economics: 17-21 Feb

Next week's numbers could bring a few signs of economic recovery, and a reason for equity investors to still be optimistic

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Economic Indicators 

Next week's economics: 10-14 Feb

UK GDP might have fallen at the end of last year but there are signs of recovery elsewhere in the world, next week's numbers could show

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

More from Chris Dillow

Economic Indicators 

Next week's economics: 24-28 February

The eurozone economy is set for weak growth but inflation is low, next week's figures could tell us

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Economic Indicators 

The profits problem

US company profits are not doing anything like as well as the stock market would suggest

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow 

When betas mislead

The idea of a share's beta is misleading: a share's response to a rise in the aggregate market varies depending on why the market has risen.

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Asset Allocation 

Cheap – for a reason

Sterling is cheap – but this might reflect the UK's poor growth prospects and the fact that the currency is riskier than others

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Economic Indicators 

Irrelevant borrowing

Government borrowing raises gilt yields only if it increases inflation

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now