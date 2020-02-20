The profits problem

US corporate profits are falling. Next week’s gross doestic product (GDP) figures are likely to show that they are lower than they were in 2012, which means they have fallen as a share of GDP, from just over 10 per cent then to just over 7 per cent now.

To continue reading, subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access to the following: Tips of the Week

Funds coverage

Weekly features on big investment themes

Trading ideas

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Subscribe