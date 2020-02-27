The housing effect

Will retailers benefit from a stronger housing market? I ask because house price inflation is on the rise. Reports from the RICS and Lloyds Banking next week are likely to confirm this; the ONS reported a similar thing last week.
To continue reading, subscribe today
and enjoy unlimited access to the following:
- Tips of the Week
- Funds coverage
- Weekly features on big investment themes
- Trading ideas
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Economic analysis
Economic Indicators
Next week's economics: 2 - 6 March
Next week's numbers could show that western economies have not yet been hit by the coronavirus outbreak, although China is suffering
Chris Dillow