MenuSearch

Join us now

Chris Dillow 

The low-rate danger

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow
The low-rate danger

The recent decision by National Savings and Investments to cut interest rates on its products reminds us of a depressing fact – that savers face the prospect of negligible returns on safe assets, and losses once we take account of inflation. This does not, however, mean we should ditch cash and buy equities in the hope of higher returns.

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Chris Dillow

  1. When irrationality works

  2. When betas mislead

  3. The shipping forecast

Most read today

  1. Half Year Results 

    Eddie Stobart's shares plunge on return to the market

  2. Today's Market Overview 

    News & Tips: Aston Martin, NMC Health, WPP & more

  3. Company News 

    NMC sacks CEO, confirms major balance sheet issues

  4. The Trader 

    Market Outlook: Japanese lady gets coronavirus again

  5. Coronavirus 

    Coronavirus fall-out tests investors' nerves

More on Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow 

When irrationality works

Investors sometimes misjudge probabilities and so have portfolios that are more balanced than experts would recommend. But this is a good thing

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow 

When betas mislead

The idea of a share's beta is misleading: a share's response to a rise in the aggregate market varies depending on why the market has risen.

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow 

The shipping forecast

Shipping costs have collapsed. History, however, tells us that this is no reason for equity investors to worry

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow 

Gold: as insurance

Recent events have confirmed what history told us – that gold protects us from falling bond yields better than it does from inflation

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow 

The big market delusion

Investors have paid too much for stocks with the potential to capture the share of a big market, and not enough for dull stocks with market power

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

More from Comment

The Editor 

Domino effect

The coronavirus is making markets twitchy

John Hughman

Economic Indicators 

The housing effect

House prices are edging up. But this might not do much to stimulate consumer spending

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

The Trader 

China markets’ reaction to enforced holidays

Gaps, rebounds and things that go bump in the night

The Trader

Chris Dillow 

When irrationality works

Investors sometimes misjudge probabilities and so have portfolios that are more balanced than experts would recommend. But this is a good thing

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Phil Oakley's Weekly Roundup 

Coronavirus a wake up call for investors

Coronavirus a wake up call for investors
Alpha

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now