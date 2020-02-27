When irrationality works

One oddity of many investors’ portfolios is that they are split quite evenly across assets, equities or funds. In a classic paper in 1999, Shlomo Benartzi and Richard Thaler showed that many pension fund investors divided their money evenly across the funds available to them, something they called naïve diversification. We often see something similar in our readers’ portfolios. This behaviour conflicts with portfolio optimisation, which often recommends a big holding of a few low-volatility assets. And it also conflicts with the core-satellite approach, which calls for a big holding of tracker funds and lighter investments elsewhere.

To continue reading, subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access to the following: Tips of the Week

Funds coverage

Weekly features on big investment themes

Trading ideas

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Subscribe