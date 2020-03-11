Just sit quietly

All of man’s ills stem from his inability to sit quietly in a room; at least, that was the tongue-in-cheek observation of the 17th century mathematician and philosopher, Blaise Pascal. This notion may soon be tested in ways that even Pascal – he who gave us probability theory – could not have imagined. If so, then there would be one consolation – the time spent in quiet isolation will provide plenty of opportunity to decide if stocks are cheap or still dear.

To continue reading, subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access to the following: Tips of the Week

Funds coverage

Weekly features on big investment themes

Trading ideas

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Subscribe