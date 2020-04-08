Ocado’s trolley dash

Ocado (OCDO) is an odd company. Odd in the sense that it hasn’t made any money since 2016 and yet the share price still continues to rise (investors clearly believe in the stock’s potential for future earnings), but also odd in that it is in a sector in which the major supermarkets rue the day it ever got involved.
To continue reading, subscribe today
and enjoy unlimited access to the following:
- Tips of the Week
- Funds coverage
- Weekly features on big investment themes
- Trading ideas
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Economic analysis
Comment
Why IG is a volatility winner worth buying
Michael Taylor explains why IG’s robust business model and increased market volatility make it an attractive long trade
Michael Taylor