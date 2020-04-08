The new stress testing

Stress testing – we heard a lot about that during the 2008-09 financial crisis as the banking industry paid for its gung-ho approach to lending. Basically, stress testing was – and is – an exercise to see if a bank has the resilience to withstand financial contagion.
To continue reading, subscribe today
and enjoy unlimited access to the following:
- Tips of the Week
- Funds coverage
- Weekly features on big investment themes
- Trading ideas
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Economic analysis
Mr Bearbull
Major and minor
Covid-19 is simultaneously a major threat and a minor one. Understanding that helps equity markets relax
Mr Bearbull