Market Outlook: Stocks stage mild comeback after tough day, US jobless claims in focus

Stocks suffered yesterday as bulls’ hopes ran up against a wall of bad economic data, another drop in oil prices and banks’ earnings reports, but have recovered some composure in early trade today.
To continue reading, register today
to enjoy limited access to the following:
- Daily trading news
- Funds coverage
- Features on big investment themes
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Economic analysis
The Trader
Through the Blue Prism
There are two potential trading opportunities in the shares of this robotic automation company
Michael Taylor