Where to focus

One beneficial side effect of the Covid-19 pandemic is that it’s making us more familiar with mathematics in general and non-linearity in particular. This helps investors, and not just to try and figure out when the likes of JD Wetherspoon (JDW) and Next (NXT) will be able to reopen their retail premises.

To continue reading, subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access to the following: Tips of the Week

Funds coverage

Weekly features on big investment themes

Trading ideas

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Subscribe