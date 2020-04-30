Where to focus

One beneficial side effect of the Covid-19 pandemic is that it’s making us more familiar with mathematics in general and non-linearity in particular. This helps investors, and not just to try and figure out when the likes of JD Wetherspoon (JDW) and Next (NXT) will be able to reopen their retail premises.
To continue reading, subscribe today
and enjoy unlimited access to the following:
- Tips of the Week
- Funds coverage
- Weekly features on big investment themes
- Trading ideas
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Economic analysis
Mr Bearbull
What the A list say
Clear messages from two investment big-hitters: beware bonds and buy portfolio insurance
Mr Bearbull