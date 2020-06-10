BATS off the menu in emerging markets

Would someone who enjoys having a smoke still be inclined to light-up during lockdown? That certainly seems to be the case in the US and other mature markets, according to a pre-close trading update from British American Tobacco (BATS). The world’s second-biggest tobacco group has seen “good pricing” and “little evidence of accelerated downtrading” in developed economies, which account for three-quarters of group sales. Demand may have held up through the pandemic, but sales of conventional tobacco products remain in structural decline in these economies.

