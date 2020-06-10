BATS off the menu in emerging markets

Would someone who enjoys having a smoke still be inclined to light-up during lockdown? That certainly seems to be the case in the US and other mature markets, according to a pre-close trading update from British American Tobacco (BATS). The world’s second-biggest tobacco group has seen “good pricing” and “little evidence of accelerated downtrading” in developed economies, which account for three-quarters of group sales. Demand may have held up through the pandemic, but sales of conventional tobacco products remain in structural decline in these economies.
To continue reading, subscribe today
and enjoy unlimited access to the following:
- Tips of the Week
- Funds coverage
- Weekly features on big investment themes
- Trading ideas
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Economic analysis
Taking Stock
An irrational rally if ever there was one
Despite the severity of the initial sell-off, it is difficult to justify the strength of the subsequent rally
Mark Robinson