MenuSearch

Join us now

Taking Stock 

Deliveroo, Ant Group and Airbnb edge closer to a public berth

Mark Robinson

Deliveroo, Ant Group and Airbnb edge closer to a public berth

Several keenly anticipated initial public offerings (IPOs) were put on ice in the first half of the year because of pandemic-linked volatility, but all that changed in Q3, though the renewed listing activity was more noticeable outside the UK. It may take several more months to clear the backlog given prevailing uncertainties, with much depending on how governments react to rising infection rates linked to the virus, rather than the virus itself.

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Taking Stock

  1. Is exposure to bullion preferable to cash?

  2. Will BAE ride in to save Rolls-Royce?

  3. Furlough, job losses and future returns

Most read today

  1. Simon Thompson 

    Technology stocks for the new ‘normal’

  2. Simon Thompson's Alpha Reports 

    Profit from a medical technology winner

    Alpha

  3. Funds News 

    Buffettology drops investment trust IPO

  4. Managing Your Money 

    How to prepare for negative interest rates

  5. Phil Oakley's Weekly Roundup 

    You can't control the economy but you can pick good shares

    Alpha

More on Taking Stock

Taking Stock 

Is exposure to bullion preferable to cash?

Gold producers could benefit if the BoE takes a more laissez-faire line on inflation

Mark Robinson

Taking Stock 

Will BAE ride in to save Rolls-Royce?

The collapse in civil aviation activity could reignite speculation about a merger with the UK's biggest defence contractor

Mark Robinson

Taking Stock 

Furlough, job losses and future returns

With rising job losses, index values may finally start to reflect the wider economy

Mark Robinson

Taking Stock 

California dreaming – a contrarian view on fossil fuels

The experience of the 'Sunshine State' highlights the difficulty of transitioning to clean energy on a grand scale

Mark Robinson

Taking Stock 

The surest investment in electric motoring

Investors intent on tapping into the growth of electric motoring may be looking at the wrong technology

Mark Robinson

More from Comment

Market Outlook 

Market Outlook: HSBC and BP shares rally, European equities struggle

Will the bulls be happy to come in again after yesterday's fall?

Market Outlook: HSBC and BP shares rally, European equities struggle

Simon Thompson's Alpha Reports 

Profit from a medical technology winner

Profit from a medical technology winner
Alpha

Simon Thompson 

Technology stocks for the new ‘normal’

Six technology stocks are trading well through the Covid-19 pandemic and are well placed to prosper in the new ‘normal’

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

Market Outlook 

Market Outlook: Stocks slip despite vaccine positives, banks up & more

Market Outlook: Stocks slip despite vaccine positives, banks up & more

Phil Oakley's Weekly Roundup 

You can't control the economy but you can pick good shares

You can't control the economy but you can pick good shares
Alpha

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now