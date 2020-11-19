How censorship hurts

Many of us believe that censorship is a bad idea. This is not just a political issue, however. It is also an investment one. We investors face far more censorship than you might realise – and it is bad for our wealth.
To continue reading, subscribe today
and enjoy unlimited access to the following:
- Tips of the Week
- Funds coverage
- Weekly features on big investment themes
- Trading ideas
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Economic analysis
Chris Dillow
Doubting the bounce
History warns us that share prices can spend decades below their previous peaks
Chris Dillow