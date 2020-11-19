MenuSearch

Join us now

Chris Dillow 

How censorship hurts

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow
How censorship hurts

Many of us believe that censorship is a bad idea. This is not just a political issue, however. It is also an investment one. We investors face far more censorship than you might realise – and it is bad for our wealth.

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Chris Dillow

  1. Doubting the bounce

  2. Biden relief

  3. Not owning shares

Most read today

  1. Simon Thompson 

    Four tech companies with high growth potential

  2. Stock Screens 

    Six Genuine Growth stocks

  3. Phil Oakley 

    Frontier Developments' investments are well placed to pay off

  4. The Big Theme 

    Renewable energy offers reliable income – at a price

  5. Shares 

    Is the RSA takeover a done deal?

More on Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow 

Doubting the bounce

History warns us that share prices can spend decades below their previous peaks

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow 

Biden relief

A Biden presidency could be great for equities if it reduces political uncertainty. Sadly, though, Donald Trump is not the only source of such uncertainty

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow 

Not owning shares

Most households in the UK don't own equities. Many are correct not to do so

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow 

The end of income investing

We should stop investing in stocks for income, because income stocks comprise two very different types of share

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow 

The case for safe assets

Safe assets offer negative real returns. But investors should stick with them

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

More from Comment

Mr Bearbull 

Laggards to lift off

Stock market laggards look set to lift off – but only those with special merits hidden within

Mr Bearbull

Mr Bearbull

The Editor 

Vaccines and value

The government's announcement of a green industrial revolution highlights the sustainability issues many industries still need to address

John Hughman

Asset Allocation 

The inequality threat

Inequality might be a threat to all of us.

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Economic Indicators 

Doubts about the new normal

Even if Covid-19 is defeated, there are still big doubts about how well the economy can recover

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Economic Indicators 

Next week's economics: Nov 23 - 27

Next week will bring us news of how much economic damage the second national lockdown is doing.

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now