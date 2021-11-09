/
DCC makes a virtue of diversification

DCC can thank its strange mix of businesses for its overall resilience
November 9, 2021
  • Recovery in demand boosts operational gearing
  • Diversification is a strength for the moment

DCC (DCC) must be the strongest UK contender for the Lord Hanson prize for most eccentrically diversified conglomerate. The group can lay claim to one of the oddest business mixes on the UK market. For example, it supplies LPG products and oil and petrol in the UK, beauty products in Germany, while selling bits of cable to the French. However, the strength of DCC’s diversification, as confirmed by the half-year results, poses the interesting question whether diversified conglomerates are back in vogue for the first time since the early 1990s.

