G4S to offload part of cash business

By Nilushi Karunaratne

G4S (GFS) has agreed to sell the majority of its conventional cash services business to US security company Brink’s for an enterprise value of £727m. The deal does not include the group’s cash operations in the UK, South Africa and some other smaller markets, or its cash technology operations. Together, conventional cash handling and cash technology comprise G4S’s ‘cash solutions’ business.

