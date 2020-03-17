MenuSearch

Join us now

Company News 

Coronavirus claims Laura Ashley

Coronavirus claims Laura Ashley

By Alex Janiaud

Laura Ashley (ALY) will file for administration and has requested the suspension of its shares. The stricken retailer has admitted that updated cash flow forecasts in light of the coronavirus outbreak will leave it unable to secure the funding it requires to maintain its working capital requirements.

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Company News

  1. William Hill suspends dividend in coronavirus warning

  2. Global sport cancellations threaten Flutter

  3. Saga balance sheet concerns mount

Most read today

  1. Today's Market Overview 

    News & Tips: Markets subside again, Aviva, William Hill & more

  2. Simon Thompson 

    Targeting value plays

  3. Stock Screens 

    Hunting Genuine Value in market debris

  4. In depth 

    Surviving the sell-off

  5. AlphaScreens 

    Finding quality shares in the rubble

    Alpha

More on Company News

Company News 

William Hill suspends dividend in coronavirus warning

The gambling operator earned over half of its revenues last year from sports bets

William Hill suspends dividend in coronavirus warning

Company News 

Global sport cancellations threaten Flutter

Global sport cancellations threaten Flutter

Company News 

Saga balance sheet concerns mount

Saga balance sheet concerns mount

Company News 

Seven Days: 13 March 2020

Seven Days: 13 March 2020

Company News 

No relief for recruiters in 2020

No relief for recruiters in 2020

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now