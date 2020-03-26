SSP raises £216m and seeks dividend waivers

SSP (SSPG) has raised £216m through a share placing as the airport food and beverage concession operator battles the coronavirus-driven slump in passenger travel. It has also reined in its generous shareholder reward policy, suspending a £100m share buyback programme and asking shareholders to forgo their final dividends.
