BT axes dividend till 2022

By Lauren Almeida

BT (BT.A) has suspended its dividend for the first time in 19 years. The telecoms giant said that this “difficult decision” would enable it to manage the potential fall-out from Covid-19, while also allowing it to fund investments in improved broadband and 5G mobile services. The group expects to reinstate the dividend in 2022, but at just 7.7p – half the level of last year’s pay-out.

