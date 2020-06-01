DMGT and the malaise that won't go away

Coronavirus has hit the Daily Mail & General Trust (DMGT) hard, exacerbating the structural problems of a print advertising sector struggling to adapt to an evolving commercial landscape. The venerable media group – which owns the eponymous tabloid as well as the i and the Metro titles – saw revenues for its consumer media business drop by a third in April, stemming largely from a 69 per cent reduction in print advertising sales. Digital advertising revenues also slumped, although rather less dramatically at 16 per cent, a rate of decline also broadly in line with the overall drop in circulation.

