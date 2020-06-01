MenuSearch

Join us now

Shares 

DMGT and the malaise that won't go away

DMGT and the malaise that won't go away

By Lauren Almeida and Mark Robinson

Coronavirus has hit the Daily Mail & General Trust (DMGT) hard, exacerbating the structural problems of a print advertising sector struggling to adapt to an evolving commercial landscape. The venerable media group – which owns the eponymous tabloid as well as the i and the Metro titles – saw revenues for its consumer media business drop by a third in April, stemming largely from a 69 per cent reduction in print advertising sales. Digital advertising revenues also slumped, although rather less dramatically at 16 per cent, a rate of decline also broadly in line with the overall drop in circulation.

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Daily Mail & General Trust Plc

  1. DMGT continues to streamline portfolio

  2. DMGT raises consumer revenue guidance

Most read today

  1. Simon Thompson 

    On a recovery mission

  2. Simon Thompson 

    On solid foundations

  3. Tip Updates 

    Hong Kong presents intractable dilemma for HSBC

  4. Commodities 

    Gold: records are made to be broken

  5. Shares 

    The world’s best shares

More on Daily Mail & General Trust Plc

More on Shares

Shares 

The world’s best shares

The 15 international stocks every investor should own

The world’s best shares

Shares 

The original bubble

The original bubble

Shares 

3 steps to understanding company valuation

3 steps to understanding company valuation

Shares 

How to think about the new future, investment trust bargains & traps & waiting for the pub to open

Shares 

Simon Thompson's 3 cash rich value plays — 5 key property Qs — Phil Oakley's Apple verdict

More from Company News

Company News 

SSP in the eye of the storm

The airport and railway concessions operator raised £216m in March

SSP in the eye of the storm

Tip Updates 

Hong Kong presents intractable dilemma for HSBC

Hong Kong presents intractable dilemma for HSBC
HOLD

Tips of the Week 

Wood Group too oily

Wood Group too oily
SELL

Company News 

Boohoo buys PrettyLittleThing

Boohoo buys PrettyLittleThing

Company News 

BT: the case for slimming down

BT: the case for slimming down

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now