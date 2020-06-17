Serco soars as guidance restored

Serco’s (SRP) shares leapt by as much as 17 per cent after the outsourcer revealed it expects a strong performance in the six months to 30 June. Revenue is guided to rise by almost a quarter year-on-year to £1.8bn, reflecting the contribution of the Naval Systems Business Unit acquired from Alion last August, as well as 14 per cent organic growth. Meanwhile, underlying trading profit for the first half is set to come in at £75m-80m, up from £51m a year earlier.

