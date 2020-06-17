The EU bares its FAANGs

Margrethe Vestager, the European Union’s (EU) antitrust chief, continues to nip at the heels of big tech. She has decided to launch two new antitrust cases against Apple Inc (US:APPL), looking at its commission structure on sales and subscriptions made via its App Store, and a separate investigation into the manner in which Apple Pay should be used in merchants’ apps and websites. The European Commission has previously taken aim at Apple over its tax arrangements in the Irish Republic, while other US tech counterparts such as Google parent company Alphabet (US:GOOGL) have also previously come under scrutiny from European regulators.

