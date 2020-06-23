MenuSearch

Join us now

Company News 

Apple breaks up with Intel

Apple breaks up with Intel

By Lauren Almeida

Apple (US:APPL) is to make its own chips for its flagship Mac computers, moving away from current supplier Intel (US:INTC) within two years. The tech giant called the transition over to “Apple silicon” the “biggest leap ever for the Mac”. Chief executive Tim Cook said at the annual Worldwide Developers Conference that the company plans to ship the first Mac with said silicon by the end of 2020. 

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Company News

  1. Can commercial landlords expect income recovery?

  2. Hospitality and leisure sector to open up on 4 July

  3. Menzies takes off following better-than-expected trading

Most read today

  1. Simon Thompson 

    Six small-cap buys

  2. Stock Screens 

    30 cash magic stocks

  3. Managing Your Money 

    The best platforms for buying overseas stocks

  4. Tip Updates 

    Polar's tech strategies deliver as others falter

  5. AlphaScreens 

    Boohoo backed to lead Aim fightback

    Alpha

More on Company News

Company News 

Can commercial landlords expect income recovery?

Retailers and hospitality companies may be reopening their doors but that does not necessarily mean that landlords can expect rent collection to recover

Can commercial landlords expect income recovery?

Company News 

Hospitality and leisure sector to open up on 4 July

Hospitality and leisure sector to open up on 4 July

Company News 

Menzies takes off following better-than-expected trading

Menzies takes off following better-than-expected trading

Company News 

Glencore hit by yet another investigation

Glencore hit by yet another investigation

Company News 

JD Sports set to appoint administrator for Go Outdoors

JD Sports set to appoint administrator for Go Outdoors

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now