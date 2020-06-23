Apple breaks up with Intel

Apple (US:APPL) is to make its own chips for its flagship Mac computers, moving away from current supplier Intel (US:INTC) within two years. The tech giant called the transition over to “Apple silicon” the “biggest leap ever for the Mac”. Chief executive Tim Cook said at the annual Worldwide Developers Conference that the company plans to ship the first Mac with said silicon by the end of 2020.

