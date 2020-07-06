Lloyds chief executive Horta-Osório set to depart

Lloyds Banking Group (LLOY) has announced that chief executive António Horta-Osório will step down in June next year after a decade in the post. A replacement has yet to been named. As part of the boardroom shake-up, Robin Budenberg – currently chairman of private US banking company Centerview Partners – will succeed retiring chairman Lord Norman Blackwell in early 2021.

