CVS shares jump on revenue surge

CVS Group (CVSG) shares rose 8 per cent as the veterinary group said that it expects to report full-year revenues that are “comfortably ahead” of last year at its September results announcement. Over CVS’s first eight months, revenues grew 7.9 per cent on a like-for-like basis.

