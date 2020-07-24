MenuSearch

CVS shares jump on revenue surge

By Alex Janiaud

CVS Group (CVSG) shares rose 8 per cent as the veterinary group said that it expects to report full-year revenues that are “comfortably ahead” of last year at its September results announcement. Over CVS’s first eight months, revenues grew 7.9 per cent on a like-for-like basis.

