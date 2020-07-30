UK car output slumps to lowest level since 1954

The UK’s car manufacturing output for June was nearly 50 per cent below last year’s level in June, drawing to a close the weakest six months of automotive production since the mid-1950s. The coronavirus has disrupted supply chains and flattened demand, and only 381,357 cars have been made this year according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), which is 43 per cent less than last year.

