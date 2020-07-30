MenuSearch

Join us now

Company News 

UK car output slumps to lowest level since 1954

UK car output slumps to lowest level since 1954

By Alex Janiaud

The UK’s car manufacturing output for June was nearly 50 per cent below last year’s level in June, drawing to a close the weakest six months of automotive production since the mid-1950s. The coronavirus has disrupted supply chains and flattened demand, and only 381,357 cars have been made this year according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), which is 43 per cent less than last year.

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Company News

  1. Seven Days: 31 July 2020

  2. Petfood and frozen meals buoy Nestlé's half-years

  3. Breedon slumps to a loss

Most read today

  1. The Trader 

    Trade the turnaround in Centrica

  2. Simon Thompson's Alpha Reports 

    Exploit this technology investor's margin of safety

    Alpha

  3. The Big Theme 

    How to hold gold

  4. Results 

    Shell pummeled by oil price and $16.8bn writedown

  5. Half Year Results 

    Lloyds ramps up impairments but projections look optimistic

More on Company News

Company News 

Seven Days: 31 July 2020

A round-up of the biggest business stories of the past week

Seven Days: 31 July 2020

Company News 

Petfood and frozen meals buoy Nestlé's half-years

Petfood and frozen meals buoy Nestlé's half-years
BUY

Company News 

Breedon slumps to a loss

Breedon slumps to a loss

Company News 

GSK seeks vaccine recovery

GSK seeks vaccine recovery
BUY

Company News 

Next shares jump as coronavirus sales blow softens

Next shares jump as coronavirus sales blow softens
BUY

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now