MenuSearch

Join us now

M&S to slash 7,000 jobs as clothing and home slumps again

Company News 

M&S to slash 7,000 jobs as clothing and home slumps again

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Marks & Spencer Group Plc

  1. More of the same from Marks and Spencer

  2. M&S feels the chill and axes dividend

  3. M&S margins disappoint

Most read today

  1. Simon Thompson 

    In search of value opportunities

  2. Taking Stock 

    Buffett ditches banks in favour of gold

  3. Stock Screens 

    Five Contrarian Value shares

  4. AlphaScreens 

    Aim miners highlighted by GARP screen

    Alpha

  5. The Trader 

    Market Outlook: Stocks open weaker, gold reclaims $2k, M&S streamlines quicker

More on Marks & Spencer Group Plc

Tip Updates 

More of the same from Marks and Spencer

The retailer has made a swathe of adjustments to its pre-tax profits in response to the coronavirus pandemic

More of the same from Marks and Spencer
SELL

Tip Updates 

M&S feels the chill and axes dividend

M&S feels the chill and axes dividend
SELL

Tip Updates 

M&S margins disappoint

M&S margins disappoint
SELL

Tip Updates 

Marks & Spencer held back by clothing and home

Marks & Spencer held back by clothing and home
SELL

Today's Market Overview 

News & Tips: Marks & Spencer, Redrow, Frontier Developments & more

News & Tips: Marks & Spencer, Redrow, Frontier Developments & more

More on Company News

Company News 

Investment platforms and the cash backlash

Platforms urged to return excess cash as profits soar

Investment platforms and the cash backlash

Company News 

“Buy the sub-sector or sell everything”

“Buy the sub-sector or sell everything”

Company News 

What to expect from Frasers’ results

What to expect from Frasers’ results

Company News 

Cranswick raises full-year outlook

Cranswick raises full-year outlook
BUY

Company News 

Seven Days: 14 August 2020

Seven Days: 14 August 2020

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now