MenuSearch

Join us now

Company News 

Primark recovery sees better-than-expected fourth quarter for ABF

Primark recovery sees better-than-expected fourth quarter for ABF

By Nilushi Karunaratne

Associated British Foods (ABF) saw a handy 3 per cent uptick in its share price after announcing that trading in the fourth quarter has exceeded its expectations. This was led by the smaller food businesses, which focus on agriculture, grocery, sugar and ingredients. Amid higher grocery retail sales volumes, improved EU sugar prices and increased demand for yeast and bakery products, the group is guiding to a “very strong increase” in the aggregate adjusted operating profit of its food businesses for the year ending 12 September. Analysts are currently pencilling in £705m of profit from these segments, up from £584m in 2019.

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Associated British Foods Plc

  1. ABF points to “encouraging” Primark reopening

  2. ABF writes down Primark stock

  3. ABF warns on Primark store closures

Most read today

  1. Simon Thompson 

    Manufacturing gains

  2. Podcasts 

    John Baron: "Investment trusts are a superior option"

  3. Simon Thompson's Alpha Reports 

    Tap into 5G and climate change themes

    Alpha

  4. The Trader 

    Market Outlook: Primark sales recovering, sterling eyes Brexit talks, Hochschild & more

  5. Simon Thompson 

    Bull market pointers

More on Associated British Foods Plc

Company News 

ABF points to “encouraging” Primark reopening

But retail profits will be significantly lower for the full year

ABF points to “encouraging” Primark reopening

Half Year Results 

ABF writes down Primark stock

ABF writes down Primark stock

Coronavirus 

ABF warns on Primark store closures

ABF warns on Primark store closures

Full Year Results 

Sugar starts to turn at ABF

Sugar starts to turn at ABF

Shares 

The Activist Effect

The Activist Effect

More on Company News

Company News 

Future set to beat expectations

Adjusted operating profit is expected to be "materially ahead" of market expectations in 2020

Future set to beat expectations

Company News 

Hochschild forecasts 40 per cent production drop

Hochschild forecasts 40 per cent production drop
BUY

Company News 

Renew bounces upwards on better-than-expected guidance

Renew bounces upwards on better-than-expected guidance
BUY

Company News 

Investigation into housebuilders deepened over leasehold mis-selling

Investigation into housebuilders deepened over leasehold mis-selling

Company News 

Seven Days: 4 September 2020

Seven Days: 4 September 2020

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now