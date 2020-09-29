MenuSearch

Join us now

Company News 

Greggs touts redundancies after missing out on Eat Out scheme

Greggs touts redundancies after missing out on Eat Out scheme

By Alex Janiaud

Greggs (GRG) looks set to make job cuts as it warned that business would sit below normal levels “for the foreseeable future”. Low footfall continued to hamper the purveyor of vegan sausage rolls, since it disclosed in July that it had tumbled into a half-year loss of £65m. Greggs has since doubled its planned net store openings from 10 to 20, but a difficult second half has resulted in a 29 per cent year-on-year reduction in sales during the 12 weeks to 26 September. A consultation with employees over jobs is underway. 

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Greggs Plc

  1. Coronavirus rolls Greggs into loss

  2. Greggs dividend rockets

  3. Greggs improves profit guidance, but tougher times await

Most read today

  1. Simon Thompson 

    Three companies that remain buying opportunities

  2. Ideas Farm 

    London's most shorted shares: week to 30 Sep

  3. Full Year Results 

    Ceres Power hopes to become the ARM of energy

  4. The Trader 

    Market Outlook: Risk appetite resurfaces, HSBC shares soar, William Hill deal details out & more

  5. Company News 

    IWG stares down landlords with insolvency threat

More on Greggs Plc

Half Year Results 

Coronavirus rolls Greggs into loss

Plans for store openings have decelerated

Coronavirus rolls Greggs into loss

Full Year Results 

Greggs dividend rockets

Greggs dividend rockets

Tip Updates 

Greggs improves profit guidance, but tougher times await

Greggs improves profit guidance, but tougher times await
HOLD

Tip Updates 

Greggs upgrades profits

Greggs upgrades profits
BUY

Directors Deals 

Greggs chief trims his holding

Greggs chief trims his holding

More on Company News

Company News 

IWG stares down landlords with insolvency threat

The flexible workspace provider is due to file for insolvency for its Regus subsidiary, pulling the plug on £790m of lease commitments

IWG stares down landlords with insolvency threat

Company News 

Caesars unveils £2.9bn offer for William Hill

Caesars unveils £2.9bn offer for William Hill

Company News 

Diageo improves outlook as US demand rises

Diageo improves outlook as US demand rises
BUY

Company News 

Tesla's wild plans hold significance for UK investors

Tesla's wild plans hold significance for UK investors

Company News 

'Many failings' found in Boohoo supply chain ahead of interim results

'Many failings' found in Boohoo supply chain ahead of interim results

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now