Greggs touts redundancies after missing out on Eat Out scheme

Greggs (GRG) looks set to make job cuts as it warned that business would sit below normal levels “for the foreseeable future”. Low footfall continued to hamper the purveyor of vegan sausage rolls, since it disclosed in July that it had tumbled into a half-year loss of £65m. Greggs has since doubled its planned net store openings from 10 to 20, but a difficult second half has resulted in a 29 per cent year-on-year reduction in sales during the 12 weeks to 26 September. A consultation with employees over jobs is underway.

To continue reading, subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access to the following: Tips of the Week

Funds coverage

Weekly features on big investment themes

Trading ideas

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Subscribe