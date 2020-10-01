G4S rejects £3bn hostile takeover bid from Canadian rival

Canadian security services business GardaWorld has made a formal takeover offer for rival G4S (GFS) at 190p a share. Valuing the company at close to £3bn, the proposal is a 30 per cent premium to G4S’ closing price on 11 September, the day before GardaWorld first went public with its intentions.
