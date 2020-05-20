Photo-Me International CEO builds stake

Photo-Me International (PHTM) chief executive Serge Crasnianski has built his position in the photo booth group after Tibergest PTE, an entity that is owned by the CEO, acquired £231,629 in shares across two transactions. Following the second purchase, Mr Crasnianski and Tibergast had a 23.33 per cent stake in the business.
