Photo-Me International CEO builds stake

Photo-Me International (PHTM) chief executive Serge Crasnianski has built his position in the photo booth group after Tibergest PTE, an entity that is owned by the CEO, acquired £231,629 in shares across two transactions. Following the second purchase, Mr Crasnianski and Tibergast had a 23.33 per cent stake in the business.

To continue reading, subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access to the following: Tips of the Week

Funds coverage

Weekly features on big investment themes

Trading ideas

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Subscribe