Photo-Me International CEO builds stake

By Alex Janiaud

Photo-Me International (PHTM) chief executive Serge Crasnianski has built his position in the photo booth group after Tibergest PTE, an entity that is owned by the CEO, acquired £231,629 in shares across two transactions. Following the second purchase, Mr Crasnianski and Tibergast had a 23.33 per cent stake in the business.

