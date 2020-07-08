Polar Capital founder sells down

Polar Capital (POLR) co-founder Brian Ashford-Russell has made a raft of share disposals in the wake of the asset manager’s June full-year results, which revealed a 21 per cent drop in its pre-tax profits. The asset manager has also ‘soft-closed’ its Global Technology fund, citing the fund’s performance as well as a period of steady inflows.
