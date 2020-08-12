JTC chief operating officer sells down

JTC (JTC) chief operating officer Wendy Holley has sold £583,890 shares in the run-up to the financial services outfit’s release of its half-year results. Ms Holley, who retains a stake of around 0.4 per cent in the company, made the disposals in order to fund the purchase of a property, the company confirmed. JTC publishes its results on 15 September.

