JTC chief operating officer sells down

JTC (JTC) chief operating officer Wendy Holley has sold £583,890 shares in the run-up to the financial services outfit’s release of its half-year results. Ms Holley, who retains a stake of around 0.4 per cent in the company, made the disposals in order to fund the purchase of a property, the company confirmed. JTC publishes its results on 15 September.
To continue reading, subscribe today
and enjoy unlimited access to the following:
- Tips of the Week
- Funds coverage
- Weekly features on big investment themes
- Trading ideas
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Economic analysis