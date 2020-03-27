What is happening to the UK property market?

While Brits stew in lockdown, they are not moving house. Indeed, the government has now urged people to stay put for the time being to help limit the spread of the coronavirus. Completions have been put on hold and estate agents have shut up shop. The nerves which have started to trickle into the housing market after its post-election bounce are threatening to turn into full-scale panic. Banks are pressing for a full suspension of the market to prevent further pain.

As a nation, we love to invest in property - a home will be many of our first investments. The current turbulence is therefore immensely concerning for many.

We hope to ease those concerns by answering the key questions investors might have about the impact of the coronavirus on various aspects of the property market. In this page you will find links to all our best property content to help you through the challenging times.

With 160 years of history, Investors Chronicle has unrivalled insight into managing your money during good times and bad. To help investors face current challenges with clear heads, and come out of the other side with their wealth intact, we’re going to be making lots of our best content free. We also have a new suite of educational content to guide and reassure those attempting to manage their money in unprecedented times.

Housing market

What is happening to house prices?

Why do house prices rise and fall?

Mortgages

Can I apply for a mortgage?

What will happen to loan to values if property prices fall?

What impact does the falling interest rate have on my mortgage?

What the Covid-19 fallout means for the UK's housing market (requires standard subscription)

Like most aspects of life across the country, the UK housing market has entered a stasis. The UK government has put the entire property market on hold, encouraging buyers and sellers to delay transactions. Emma Powell and Alex Newman run through what this means for prices, mortgages, banks and housebuilders in this thorough run-through.

Landlords

Who can apply for a mortgage holiday?

I’m a buy-to-let landlord, what do I need to know?

How are commercial landlords holding up?

Rental market

What happens if I can't pay my rent?

The government is doing what it can to ease the pressure on tenants who are facing several months without work or pay, while banks are allowing homeowners to defer mortgage payments. Those offers have repercussions further down the chain though.

Government offers support to landlords and tenants (free)

Falling prices can reduce a property’s loan to value, thus forcing the property owner onto a far less generous mortgage deal than the ones currently being offered. In this article, Rosie Carr explains the best course of action for buy to let landlords.

Stocks, REITS and funds

Are healthcare REITS and funds a good investment at the moment?

What will happen to housebuilders if no-one is buying houses?

Are housebuilder dividends likely to be cut?

Have estate agents got enough cash to survive the turmoil?

Online estate agency Rightmove has confirmed that there has been a massive drop in house purchasing amid the coronavirus outbreak. To help its estate agent customers, the company has announced a 75 per cent discount to invoices for the next four months.

What if it is longer? Asks Michael Taylor in this week’s Trader column. Michael touches on the potential fallout from the coronavirus on Rightmove and other companies which are racing to the bottom with excessive discounting. (Requires standard subscription).

The challenges certainly aren’t confined to the estate agents, or the domestic property market. The links below should help answer some of your most pressing questions about investing in the property market amid the coronavirus carnage.

Property funds suspend trading in coronavirus turmoil (free)

Several asset managers have suspended trading in their open-ended property funds, citing “material uncertainty” about asset prices in the midst of the coronavirus lockdown.

Commercial landlords grapple with coronavirus closures (free)

"In the wake of widespread closures of non-essential shops, pubs, restaurants and leisure facilities, landlords trying to predict the stability of rental income arguably face a tougher task than ever before," writes Emma Powell in this overview of the challenges facing commercial landlords.

Beat the dividend crisis (requires standard subscription)

Alex Newman had initially thought of adding housebuilders to his list of stocks to beat the growing crisis in dividend cuts. But this cashed-up sector is facing an incredibly nervous wait to see what happens to house prices. Several stocks have cut their dividends to preserve cash amid the uncertainty. Still there are ways of protecting your income during the turbulence, which this feature can help you identify.

